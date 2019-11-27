The Wyoming Highway Patrol Class 97 includes front from left Lt. Colonel Shannon Ratliff and Colonel Kebin Haller. Second row is Troopers Richard Morrison, Susan Berkeyheiser, Steven Watson, Cody Ball and Clifford Schrock. Third row is Troopers Austin Barker, Jacob Fourman, Ryan Gerdes, Tyler Smith and Adam Watson. Forth row is Troopers Teddy Merritt, Tyler Randig and Cory McCallister. Fifth row is Troopers Jason Simmer, Wallace Schulthess, Micah Burke, Adam Balthazor and Joseph Devlin. Back row is Sergeants Jeremy Beck, Momen Elazizi, Lieutenant Kyle McKay, Major Joshua Walther, Sergeant Leo Ferguson and Major Keith Groeneweg.