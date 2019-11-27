CHEYENNE —The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned 18 Cadets to the rank of Trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy.
During their academy, the new Troopers were instructed in a variety of classes, including firearms, commercial carrier, physical training, RADAR/LIDAR, emergency vehicle operation, custody and control, crash investigation and other pertinent training. The members of Class 97 that were new to law enforcement participated in 1,200 hours of academy training.
Being a State Trooper for the Wyoming Highway Patrol can be a challenging, yet rewarding career as it takes a special person to become a Wyoming State Trooper, according to a press release. All Troopers take an oath to protect and serve all citizens of this great state with courtesy, professionalism, and integrity as Wyoming’s Troopers represent the agency brand of “Guardians of the Cowboy State.”
The new Troopers participated in their swearing-in ceremony in front of family and friends on Nov. 15 at the Wyoming Supreme Court. The ceremony marked the 97th graduated class from the Wyoming Highway Patrol Academy.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol Class 97 includes:
• Trooper Cody W. Ball: Badge No. 102 of Rock Springs
• Trooper Adam P. Balthazor: Badge No. 220 of Gillette
• Trooper Austin W. Barker: Badge No. 217 of Rock Springs
• Trooper Susan S. Berkeyheiser: Badge No. 170 of Laramie
• Trooper Micah P. Burke: Badge No. 136 of Jackson
• Trooper Joseph M. Devlin: Badge No. 155 of Baggs
• Trooper Jacob R. Fourman: Badge No. 106 of Rawlins
• Trooper Ryan W. Gerdes: Badge No. 165 of Laramie
• Trooper Corey S. McCallister: Badge No. 137 of Elk Mountain
• Trooper Teddy L. Merritt: Badge No. 183 of Laramie
• Trooper Richard J. Morrison: Badge No. 175 of Wamsutter
• Trooper Tyler K. Randig: Badge No, 171 of Casper
• Trooper Clifford J. Schrock: Badge No. 182 of Elk Mountain
• Trooper Wallace S. Schulthess: Badge no. 188 of Kemmerer
• Trooper Jason C. Simmer: Badge No. 194 of Torrington
• Trooper Tyler D. Smith: Badge No. 205 of Jackson
• Trooper Adam J. Watson: Badge No. 207 of Torrington
• Trooper Steven M. Watson: Badge No. 159 of Elk Mountain
Awards in the following areas were awarded to:
Trooper Ryan W. Gerdes: Colonel’s Leadership Award
Trooper Micah P. Burke: Top Academic Award
Trooper Tyler K. Randig: Top Fitness Award
Trooper Ryan W. Gerdes: Top Firearms Award
Trooper Richard J. Morrison: Most Improved Fitness Award
Trooper Adam J. Watson: “Esperit de Corps” Award
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.