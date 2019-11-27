Highway Patrol Class 97

The Wyoming Highway Patrol Class 97 includes front from left Lt. Colonel Shannon Ratliff and Colonel Kebin Haller. Second row is Troopers Richard Morrison, Susan Berkeyheiser, Steven Watson, Cody Ball and Clifford Schrock. Third row is Troopers Austin Barker, Jacob Fourman, Ryan Gerdes, Tyler Smith and Adam Watson. Forth row is Troopers Teddy Merritt, Tyler Randig and Cory McCallister. Fifth row is Troopers Jason Simmer, Wallace Schulthess, Micah Burke, Adam Balthazor and Joseph Devlin. Back row is Sergeants Jeremy Beck, Momen Elazizi, Lieutenant Kyle McKay, Major Joshua Walther, Sergeant Leo Ferguson and Major Keith Groeneweg.

CHEYENNE —The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned 18 Cadets to the rank of Trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy.

During their academy, the new Troopers were instructed in a variety of classes, including firearms, commercial carrier, physical training, RADAR/LIDAR, emergency vehicle operation, custody and control, crash investigation and other pertinent training. The members of Class 97 that were new to law enforcement participated in 1,200 hours of academy training.

Being a State Trooper for the Wyoming Highway Patrol can be a challenging, yet rewarding career as it takes a special person to become a Wyoming State Trooper, according to a press release. All Troopers take an oath to protect and serve all citizens of this great state with courtesy, professionalism, and integrity as Wyoming’s Troopers represent the agency brand of “Guardians of the Cowboy State.”

The new Troopers participated in their swearing-in ceremony in front of family and friends on Nov. 15 at the Wyoming Supreme Court. The ceremony marked the 97th graduated class from the Wyoming Highway Patrol Academy.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol Class 97 includes:

Trooper Cody W. Ball: Badge No. 102 of Rock Springs

Trooper Adam P. Balthazor: Badge No. 220 of Gillette

Trooper Austin W. Barker: Badge No. 217 of Rock Springs

Trooper Susan S. Berkeyheiser: Badge No. 170 of Laramie

Trooper Micah P. Burke: Badge No. 136 of Jackson

Trooper Joseph M. Devlin: Badge No. 155 of Baggs

Trooper Jacob R. Fourman: Badge No. 106 of Rawlins

Trooper Ryan W. Gerdes: Badge No. 165 of Laramie

Trooper Corey S. McCallister: Badge No. 137 of Elk Mountain

Trooper Teddy L. Merritt: Badge No. 183 of Laramie

Trooper Richard J. Morrison: Badge No. 175 of Wamsutter

Trooper Tyler K. Randig: Badge No, 171 of Casper

Trooper Clifford J. Schrock: Badge No. 182 of Elk Mountain

Trooper Wallace S. Schulthess: Badge no. 188 of Kemmerer

Trooper Jason C. Simmer: Badge No. 194 of Torrington

Trooper Tyler D. Smith: Badge No. 205 of Jackson

Trooper Adam J. Watson: Badge No. 207 of Torrington

Trooper Steven M. Watson: Badge No. 159 of Elk Mountain

Awards in the following areas were awarded to:

Trooper Ryan W. Gerdes: Colonel’s Leadership Award

Trooper Micah P. Burke: Top Academic Award

Trooper Tyler K. Randig: Top Fitness Award

Trooper Ryan W. Gerdes: Top Firearms Award

Trooper Richard J. Morrison: Most Improved Fitness Award

Trooper Adam J. Watson: “Esperit de Corps” Award

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.