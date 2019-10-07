LARAMIE — A record 300 participants, including students and school chaperones, are expected for the 19th annual Wyoming Latina Youth Conference Oct. 11-12 on the University of Wyoming campus.
The Wyoming Latina Youth Conference is an annual celebration of “the power of choice,” Wyoming Latina Youth Conference Executive Director Cecelia Aragon said in a press release.
The conference’s Friday banquet and the Saturday daylong workshops are specifically geared toward Latina students in fifth through 12th grades.
“However, we welcome any and all young women who may be interested in participating,” said Aragon, who is also a UW professor of theater and dance.
Registration for the WLYC costs $50. The fee includes all conference events, an evening banquet dinner, and breakfast and lunch Oct. 12.
The banquet, which begins at 6 p.m. in the UW Conference Center, is open to the public at a cost of $50 per person. Reservations are required by emailing ccaragon@uwyo.edu.
Wyoming Latina Youth Conference is an educational pipeline program at UW focused on empowering at-risk young Latinas through mentorship and exposure to higher education. After many years in Cheyenne, the conference has permanently moved under the umbrella of UW.
The theme for this fall’s conference is “Embracing Leadership, Science and Creativity.” Students will participate in a variety of workshops to discuss topics in science, technology, engineering and mathematics; healthy relationships; identity; creativity; and leadership.
UW Latina students will serve as peer mentors, working with the school participants and leading all the various workshops. Many of the UW students participated in the Wyoming Latina Youth Conference during their public school days. They add that the Wyoming Latina Youth Conference exposed them to UW and taught them the importance of seeking a higher education degree.
Some of the participants who have signed up early are from Afflerbach Elementary School, Carey Junior High School, Johnson Junior High School and PODER Academy, all in Cheyenne; Big Horn High School; Green River High School; Greybull schools; Jackson Hole High School and middle school; Kelly Walsh High School in Casper; Laramie High School and middle school; Sheridan High School; and UW Lab School.
Aragon said she expects several more schools to register their students before the convention. The registration form and full schedule of events are available at www.uwyo.edu/wlyc.
For more information about the conference, call Aragon at 307-766-2164 or email ccaragon@uwyo.edu.
ABOUT THE GUEST SPEAKER
Keynote speaker Stephanie Villafuerte from Denver will discuss “Inspiring and Motivating Latinas for Success” at the banquet.
For the past 30 years, Villafuerte has served as one of Colorado’s leading child advocates. As a practicing attorney and public policy expert, she has used her skills and education to advocate for the rights of Colorado’s abused and neglected children, according to the release.
Villafuerte serves as Colorado’s child protection ombudsman. Her agency is responsible for serving the Colorado community by reviewing complaints about the child protection system as well as by making systemic recommendations to the Colorado governor's office and the Colorado State Legislature to improve the safety of Colorado’s children.
The past three decades, Villafuerte has drafted numerous pieces of legislation and worked with legislators to pass nearly two dozen laws that protect Colorado children. Her passion for children’s issues stems from her own upbringing. Villafuerte was raised by a single mother and lived in poverty for several years, according to the release.
She has served for five years as the executive director of the Rocky Mountain Children’s Law Center. Villafuerte has a distinguished legal career serving as child abuse prosecutor for 14 years in both the Denver District Attorney’s Office and the Colorado United States Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.