CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Livestock Board Brand Recording Unit recently completed address verification on all livestock brand records. There are approximately 1,241 addresses that are no longer deliverable. the board is reaching out in order to update our brand records. You may receive an address verification letter in the mail, if the address currently recorded on your brand record was listed as undeliverable. Updated verified addresses were used to send out your letter; however, until you personally update your address, information changes in your brand record. Review your brand records and make sure your addresses, phone numbers and email contact are up to date. If your brand renewal comes back with an alternate way to contact you, attempts to contact you via those contacts. Email addresses can be added on the address change form. However, if you add an email address, be sure to make it legible. Change of Address forms can be found at http://wlsb.state.wy.usunder brand recording or call 307-777-7515 and a form will be sent to you. Submit those forms to the Wyoming Livestock Board, 1934 Wyott Dr., Cheyenne, WY 82002 or email Change of Address forms to brands@wyo.govthere is no charge to update your address.
The person requesting the change must be listed on the brand record, however, call with any questions. Documents are required to be scanned associated with your brand into the brand data base so all changes to the address updates are needed in writing.
The next brand renewal period starts in the summer of 2020 and ends March 1, 2021. Transfers/Legal recording changes to any brand is a separate transaction and can be done at any time if the brand is current.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.