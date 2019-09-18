ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Roots Music Festival took place on Sept. 14 at The Broadway Theater. The event was created to showcase local talent and to celebrate the art of music. Performers learned new musical tricks, entertained the audience and began new friendships.
“I really wanted to bring different genres together and remind people to keep giving music a chance,” Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Marketing Events Coordinator Trina Brittain said in a press release. “The camaraderie, teamwork and enthusiasm between these singers and songwriters were outstanding.”
The first group of performers were Free Resonance. They were especially excited to treat listeners to their new release, “Poseidon,” which is currently getting airplay, according to the release.
“I couldn’t ask for more hardworking and awesome band mates like Donovan Nussbaum and James Chavez,” drummer Alex Arambel said.
He advises other singers/musicians to “never give up on your dreams and stay patient.”
Funky-pop band Eagle Beak was up next. With it jazzy grooves, the band belted out their originals and supported the other bands.
Looking back at the other performances, bass guitarist Micah Paisley said, “I was really inspired. I respected the passion and positivity.”
Wyoming Raised then wooed the audience with country masterpieces “Fast,” “Shoot Me,” “Crooked” and more.
Band members agreed that they enjoyed working with the other talented musicians and hope to see more events that showcase local artists.
Stephen Caron, also known as hip-hop artist T00M3R, said, “These bands truly show what this music stuff is all about and touch levels that go beyond typical ‘local bands.’”
