CASPER — Take Off Pounds members Jana Wilbourne, left, and Cheri Mooney were crowned Wyoming's queen runner-up and queen on June 15 at State Recognition in Casper. Wilbourne lost 25.5 pounds and Mooney lost 100.5 pounds to reach their goals. Mooney belongs to TOPS #WY 305 in Gillette. Wilbourne belongs to TOPS #WY39 in Rock Springs. The club meets Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the Young at Heart Senior and Community Center. New members are always welcome.

