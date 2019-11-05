CASPER — Once again, the Wyoming Trucking Association Scholarship Program and Trust Fund will award scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year.
The WTA Board of Directors established the scholarship program in 1976. Scholarships are given to graduates of Wyoming high schools who enroll in a Wyoming college, university or trade school and who are pursuing courses of study which could lead to a career in the transportation industry. These fields include, but are not limited to, truck driving training, diesel mechanics, accounting, office procedures and management, sales management, business management, computer skills, safety or fields related to the multitude of career opportunities available in the trucking industry.
The Wyoming Trucking Association and its member companies have awarded more than $225,283 in scholarship aid since the program began more than 42 years ago.
The scholarship deadline is Feb. 10, 2020. Application forms can be obtained by calling 307-234-1579, visiting www.wytruck.org/scholarship or contacting high school guidance counselors or a college financial aid office.
