CHEYENNE — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative is proud to partner with Wyoming Stock Growers Association, Wyoming Custom Meats, Inc. in Hudson, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, and Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies to launch a new program called Food from the Farm + Ranch. This collaboration exemplifies the partnership between related industries all committed to utilizing Wyoming products to care for Wyoming people.
For the very first time, three beef cattle have been donated by Wyoming producers to be processed by Wyoming Custom Meats Inc. in Hudson, and will be donated to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies to be distributed throughout the state as a vital source of protein. Employees of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture have donated the processing fees for the cattle donated by L-T Livestock, and Hellyer Limited Partnership. The third was donated by Rich and Kay Pingetzer and Jess and Tim Sullivan of Shoshoni, with processing donated by Wyoming Stock Growers Association members Jeff and Susan Sussman and Reg and Aline Phillips of Dubois. Additional processing dates have been scheduled for later this month to accommodate donations from local producers.
“Being a producer myself, my initial vision for Wyoming Hunger Initiative was to encompass a component of agriculture that would be part of the solution to food insecurity in our state. I am beyond excited about the immediate partnership between so many entities working together to ensure longevity of the program,” First Lady Jennie Gordon said in a press release.
The ultimate goal of Food from the Farm + Ranch is to utilize Wyoming products to combat food insecurity. There is no better time to recognize Wyoming producers while meeting the increase in needs across the state. Ultimately, the end goal is to reach a point beyond COVID-19 where families and pantries can purchase meat from local producers instead of seeking an out-of-state supplier. Furthermore, while farmers and ranchers are supporting the food bank during this time through the donation of livestock and processing fees, the hope is that residents will support Wyoming producers now and in the future.
“Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is honored to be a part of this program. Our entire team is proud to be able to distribute Wyoming’s food products to Wyoming households in need,” Tony Woodell, Director of the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies said in a press release.
“Wyoming Stock Growers Association appreciates this opportunity to partner with the First Lady to meet the food needs of our Wyoming neighbors,” Jim Magagna, Executive Vice President of the Association said in the release. “We urge cattle producers across the state to generously step up by contacting us to donate cattle for Food from the Farm + Ranch.”
If you are interested in donating livestock to this cause, contact Wyoming Hunger Initiative or Wyoming Stock Growers Association at www.wysga.org.
ABOUT WYOMING HUNGER INITIATIVE
Wyoming Hunger Initiative seeks to find and support Wyoming solutions to the challenge of food insecurity, which affects approximately 71,000 residents statewide. Launched in October 2019, Wyoming Hunger Initiative is the official initiative of Wyoming's First Lady Jennie Gordon and is governed by the Board of Directors of the Wyoming Governor's Residence Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
For more information, visit www.nohungerwyo.org or contact Trista Ostrom, Chief of Staff to First Lady Jennie Gordon trista.ostrom@wyo.gov or 307-274-0365.
ABOUT WYOMING FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies serves the entire state of Wyoming. As part of the Feeding America network, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is committed to serving people in need, wherever they are. During COVID-19, as with any other emergency, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will continue operations and distribute food to partner agencies and to the communities they serve. Last year, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies distributed more than 8.2 million meals through their programs and with hunger relief partners—pantries, tote/backpacks, soup kitchens and shelters.
For more information call 307-265-2172, or visit www.wyomingfoodbank.org.
