ROCK SPRINGS — Dora Lopez enjoyed being the center of attention Saturday at the celebration honoring her 100th birthday.
“I didn’t know so many people loved me,” she said with a big smile and outstretched arms after a crowd of family and friends filled the large room at Rock Springs Young at Heart and people waited their turn to share hugs, kisses and greetings with the birthday girl.
“Do you think she’s a little spoiled?” one family member asked as Dora took it all in happily.
She was princess for the day with a tiara on her head, bouquets of flowers nearby, celebratory balloons and a long table filled with cakes. A slide show shared some of her 100 years of memories.
Family members came from near and far for the occasion, traveling from California, Texas, Utah, Colorado and Florida. They were treated to a good lunch, birthday cake and quality time with Dora. Her relatives are abundant and include four living children, 13 grandchildren, at 19 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren.
The longtime Rock Springs resident took some time on her actual birthday, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, to talk to the Rocket Miner about her life and memories. When asked the secret to her longevity, Dora talked about work and family. Her daughter Cathie Jewitt said it probably isn’t so much her diet since she eats donuts for breakfast and is not a big fan of salads. Cathie said when Dora is reminded that donuts aren’t good for you, she responds, “I’ve been doing it all my life and I’m going to be 100.”
Dora said she thinks that her long life can be attributed to the fact that she has kept busy working and spending time with family. She stressed the importance of gathering for dinner on special occasions like Thanksgiving. As she spoke, it was apparent that her life has been filled with both family and a variety of interesting and unique jobs.
LEARNING THROUGH LABOR
Dora Lopez was born in San Antonio, Texas, but moved to Portland, Oregon, during World War II and was recruited as an iconic Rosie the Riveter.
Her husband Willie Lopez went to pay his union dues at the shipyard where he worked, and the guy behind the desk asked Dora if she was working.
“You know, we need women to work to release the able men to go to war,” he said. “We need welders real bad.”
When Dora protested that she didn’t know anything about welding, the man said she just needed to take some lessons and pass a test. So she took the lessons and passed the test right away. She describe some of the vessels she welded as great big iron “cracker boxes.”
“I can’t believe I had the guts to do that.”
After the war, Willie got a job at a coal mine and moved to Superior. His family soon followed, and they lived in a government apartment. After the mine closed, they moved to Rock Springs in 1956.
Dora stayed home with her six kids, three boys and three girls, when they were little. Once they were in school, she started looking for a job. It wasn’t easy.
“They didn’t hire women at the time,” she said.
One place that was willing to hire women was El Rancho motel. It was under construction at the time, and Dora was paid 95 cents an hour. She helped build it and then did just about everything there was to do there for more than 10 years.
She got a divorce in 1963. At the time, only two of her kids were still at home. “I had to fend for myself,” Dora said. Besides her job at El Rancho, Dora said eh would work “two hours here and three hours there.” One of her side jobs was cleaning bathrooms at a local gas station. That station received an award for being so clean.
Dora was also offered a job at the Twilight Lounge but didn’t want to be a server. Instead, she worked behind the bar slicing lemons and doing other tasks. Although, she worked at a bar, she didn’t drink. The owner, Clarence Daniels, would hand her a cocktail and say, “Here, try this.” Then Dora would hand it to her friend Delores Romero. Her friend seldom had to pay for her drinks.
Then, Dora had the opportunity to help with another motel’s construction. When the Anselmi family started building the Outlaw Inn, she went to work for them. She said there was nothing else built in that area at the time. Once it was done, she worked as a checker, making sure that all rooms were cleaned properly. She still cleaned the gas station bathrooms as well.
Her next job was at the City Market bakery. She would arrive at 5 a.m. each workday then start glazing donuts, filling bismarks and icing cinnamon rolls. She was one of the workers laid off when the company started using frozen bread but was asked to come back when it wasn’t a successful idea.
While working in the bakery, Dora hurt her back. She was moving bread on a large rolling cart when she fell and ruptured discs. She had surgery at St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Dora’s final job was at the Task Force on Sexual Assault in Rock Springs. The organization had just started out of a trailer with a budget of $250. Dora had visited the employment office and saw that the task force as advertising for women older than 50 to apply. She was hired and, along with others, took training and received a certificate.
It was the late 1970s, a notorious period for corruption and vice in the town that was featured on “60 Minutes” and became known as “Sin City.” Rape was a common occurrence, and the task force faced some pitiful cases, including a couple who were renting out their own daughters to men.
“It was terrible,” she said.
Dora worked in the front office and was the first person to greet the women and girls who came in. She also did a wide variety of office work, learning to run office machines for the first time and even making booklets. There was even a small library with books to loan out on relevant topics.
She would also, along with other employees, accompany clients to court, sometimes even buying them the proper clothes to wear first. Employees who came in contact with a client outside of work weren’t allowed to speak to them unless spoken to first. The job also occasionally required nighttime meetings. Dora worked at the task force for more than 10 years, retiring shortly after turning 70. She would still occasionally come in and help when needed.
RETIREMENT FUN
Dora had worked hard for many years. Now she could redirect her energy into family and fun. She could play bingo and spend time with friends. She and a few other women would gather at Lew’s Restaurant nearly every morning for coffee and conversation. Dora also served as chauffeur, giving rides to bingo and to the polls on Election Day.
Dora went on her first road trip to Yellowstone National Park with her daughter Cathie in 1995. For years she had said she couldn’t believe that she’d lived in Wyoming for so long without visiting the famous national park.
It was the first of many retirement journeys, usually with one or more of her kids. Destinations included more visits to Yellowstone as well as Utah’s national parks, South Dakota, and visits to family in Texas, Arizona and California. In the days before 9/11, Dora was able to cross the border into Canada at Niagara Falls, with a baptism certificate since she was born at home and didn’t have a birth certificate.
“That girl dragged me all over the place,” Dora said of her daughter Cathie.
The family went “leaf peeping” in New England, visiting Maine, Vermont and the White Mountains. They even got a glimpse of then-President George Bush across the river in Kennebunkport, Maine. Their 1990 trip was a visit to Branson, Missouri, highlighted by performances by Glenn Campbell, Andy Williams and Bobby Vinton. Dora also got to see Wayne Newton perform in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas and Wendover have both been popular ports of call for Dora. She was able to go to Las Vegas 14 years in a row with family and friends, thoroughly enjoying the casinos and the gambling. Dora and a group of her friends would all wear the same-colored jacket went they went to casinos together so that they could easily find one another.
LIFE AT 100
Although, she stopped traveling a couple years ago, Dora is still very independent and keeps busy. Dora’s doctor, Melinda Poyer, told her that she could probably expect to live another five years.
Dora gets out at least a couple times a week, going shopping, playing bingo at Deer Trails Assisted Living Center and/or going out to lunch with her “adopted” daughter Michelle Biggins. Michelle also often accompanies Dora for doctor appointments.
“She takes care of me like she was my own kid,” Dora said.
Dora remains close to her kids who are still living. Her boys think that she “walks on water,” according to daughter Cathie. Her oldest son Willie Lopez Jr. and youngest son Robert (Bob) Lopez have died. Her son John Lopez lives in St. George, Utah; daughter Dorothy Anastos lives in Green River; daughter Judy Hursh lives in Laramie; and daughter Cathie lives in San Clemente, California.
People bring meals in, but Dora also still cooks for herself at times. She has no need for a wheelchair or walker, although she does use a cane at times for balance. Her family was able to talk her into using a wheelchair at the airport, though, when she figured out that it would get her into the front of the line and allow her to be one of the first to board the plane. She’d refused for a long time, saying she didn’t need one.
Looking back, Dora remembers both good and bad. She says there was a time that she didn’t even have a dime, and that event though her family was poor when they lived in Superior, they didn’t even know it.
“I’ve enjoyed life even though it was hard at times,” Dora said. “I made it a good life and did it my way,” she added, borrowing a phrase from Frank Sinatra.
