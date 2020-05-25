Dump cooking can take many forms. They can be a slow cooker, one pot, sheet pan or casserole meal, or even desserts. The one thing they all have in common is that they are incredibly simple to make, and just as easy to clean up.
I had been cooking dump style for years and did not realize it. I just thought of it as one of the above mentioned cooking methods. It was not until I cooked dump cakes for an Easter meal years ago that I first heard it referred to as dump style cooking.
I have offered other dump recipes in previous columns; they were just referred to in their other forms such as slow cooker, one pot, sheet pan or casserole.
Here are some dump recipes that could not be any easier.
Dump-It Tex-Mex Soup
Just five cans plus shredded chicken and taco seasoning and you have a tasty Tex-Mex slow-cooker dinner without any extra dishes. I have made this recipe a few times, and though it is made from a bunch of canned ingredients, by slow cooking it, you would never know it. I got the recipe from the Pillsbury Kitchens, Janelle Shank.
Ingredients:
1 - 5.5 ounce can of fire roasted diced tomatoes, undrained
1 - 15.5 ounce can of pinto beans, undrained
1 - 15 ounce can of black beans, undrained
1 - 15 ounce can of whole kernel sweet corn, undrained
1 - 10 ounce can of diced tomatoes with green chiles, undrained
1 - 12 ounce package of taco-seasoned shredded cooked chicken
1 - 1 ounce package of taco seasoning mix
• In slow cooker, stir together all ingredients until combined.
• Cover; cook on Low heat setting 6 hours.
• Serve warm.
Dump Cakes
One of my favorite cooks who I get easy cooking advice from is Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond. I learned about her dump cakes some time ago, and have made them with different pie fillings and cake mixes. I have made a black cherry dump cake with cherry pie filling and a chocolate cake mix. I have also used blueberry pie filling with a yellow cake mix for a blueberry dump cake. With dump cakes you are only limited by your imagination.
Cherry-Pineapple Dump Cake
Ingredients:
1- 21 ounce can of cherry pie filling
1- 15-ounce can of crushed pineapple
1- 18 ounce box of white cake mix
1 and 1/2 sticks (12 tablespoons) butter
Whipped cream, for serving
Peach Dump Cake
Ingredients:
1 large can peaches in syrup
1- 18 ounce box of white cake mix
1 and 1/2 sticks (12 tablespoons) butter
• Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
• For the cherry-pineapple dump cake: Dump the cherry pie filling and crushed pineapple into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Stir together. Sprinkle the cake mix over the top of the fruit. Slice the butter into tablespoons and distribute evenly over the surface of the cake mix.
• For the peach dump cake: Dump the peaches into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle the cake mix over the top of the fruit. Slice the butter into tablespoons and distribute evenly over the surface of the cake mix.
• Bake until the tops are brown and bubbly, 45 minutes to 1 hour.
• Serve with whipped cream.
