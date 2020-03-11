ROCK SPRINGS — The third display of this year’s Youth Art Exhibits features Northpark and Overland Elementary Schools. The art is on display from March 10-21 at the Community Fine Arts Center The exhibit includes 174 students’ artwork and they are under the instruction of Jacob Harkins and Annette Tanner.
National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the Community Fine Arts Center has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 students' artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.
The center continues to celebrate the importance of the arts in our schools by exhibiting the annual displays. Rock Springs High School teacher Elmer Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.
“The students’ art is so honest and brings a smile to our faces each year. They have worked in a variety of media including pastels, watercolor, markers, colored pencil, and collage,” said Debora Soule, Community Fine Arts Center director. “Their personalities come through as they are learning art terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.”
NORTHPARK ELEMENTARY ARTISTS:
Kindergarten: Bearett Berg, Katy Carreno Hernandez, Cameron Christensen, James Cleveland, Sawyer Coon, Maddalyn Culver, Kolbee Curtis, Eleazar De La Fuente, Serenity Doust, Madelyn Hall, Makenzie Hardin, Bradi Homer, Josie Jeppsen, Leonardo Macias, Lyric Maciel, Izabelle Potter-Spanne, Brantley Robison, Summer Saavedra and Chevelle Story
First Grade: Jasmin Acosto, Avery Anderson, Ezra Anderson, Tighe Bauske Long, Layla Chapman, Carsen Coombs, Jaycee Corona, Brennen Cowgill, Nova Dalton, Bryson Fletcher, Dax Harmon, Jace Jayroe, Nicolet King, Rayn Maciel, Ivy Macy, Noeli Martinez, Yazmin Martinez, Bryson Mortensen, Sofia Saavedra, Christian Woodward and Maddox Youngblood
Second Grade: Laylah Abplanalp, Gavin Arnoldi, Allison Arzaga Ramos, Moises Chacon, Jon Crofts, Lillya Cross, Atreyu Rodriguez, Allie Blau, Madelin Chubb, Dempsey Cross, Reese Hardin, Kamdon Homer, Brianna Kelsey, Kamilah Martinez, Colter Ralphs, Samuel Roberts, Fabian Rodriguez, Dominik Watkins and Jerek Wheatley
Third Grade: Hailey Bennett, Skyler Bowles, Charlie Boylen, Felicitie Bradley, Broden Casey, Abigail De La Fuente, Tiana Halstead, Macy Harmon, Mackenzie Kelsey, Avery Maes, Jacob Martinez, Oakleigh Martinez, Tenlee Maycock, Tate Moses, Izabelle Pedri, Braelynn Peltier, Raygon Peterson, Emilio Sanchez and Saylor Wells
Fourth Grade: Qwyntyn Abplanalp, Braxton Chavez, Raegan Cordova, Hannah Duran, Colin Evans, London Freeman, Desmond Hills, Mia Holgate, Tyler Ledford, Rikki Lynn Bates, Zoey Marincic, Stevie Miller, Leonor Moreno, Whitley Ralphs, Antony Ruiz Mikula, Joslynn Thompson, Ashley Vargas-Velica and Sadie Woodward
OVERLAND ELEMENTARY ARTISTS:
Kindergarten: Stella Backstrom, Ryker Beardsley, Braxton Burnham, Abigail Chamberlain, Ian Covarrubias, Kya Eikanger, Mavrick Failor, Josiah Heath, Michael King, Jesla Knezovich, Shanell Louderback, Audrey Masie, Maleya Nicholson, Astreya Nixon, Richard Packard, Alek Page, Graham Sivertson and Jayzen Zanetti
First Grade: Shilorniah Aiono, Jace Aullman, Anthony Castillo, Madison Cook, Brooklynn Destefanis, Kenzli Evans, Anabella Faupel, Kyleigh Frazier, Elijah Garcia, McKenzee Hansen, Parker Hayes, Brittany Herrera, Kennedy McFadgen, Daniel Navarro, Axel Nipper, Alexander Silva, Brecken Smith and Jovanna Terrill
Second Grade: Cameron Bowles, Kannin Boylen, Jenicka Floyd, Jonhatan Frias, Devaris Givens, Vayolet Hernandez-Solis, Leo Hettinger, Raylyn House, Paislee Jex, Robert Johnson, Karlee Lewis, Beowyn Nixon, Rovinson Garcia Trinidad, Peytyn Weilep and Olivia Whalen
Third Grade: Dawnivon Acuna, Thomas Chollak, Cambree Cochran, Naiya Crosby, Chris Dunn, Bella Guild, Julia Gustafson, Ambree Jex, Amiyah Martinez, Conner Nipper, Amelia Redmond, Lesly Sagastume, Carson Slane and Ava Smith
Fourth Grade: Trinity Abernathy, Wyatt Buzick, Brielle Fernandez, Kendra Flack, Jordana Frericks, Mahkayla Harrington, Lukis Hettinger, Jaden Miskulin, Savannah Moore, Adalee Ortega, Macey Smith, Brylee Webb and Ella Wilson
Community Fine Arts Center hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.