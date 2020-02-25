SWEETWATER COUNTY — Students from Desert View and Farson-Eden schools are participating in the second Youth Arts Month display at the from Feb. 25-March 7 at the Community Fine Arts Center.
National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.
“Each year there are creative and talented students and we look forward to this time of year because the kids’ art is such a delight,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “I personally like the projects that you can see the kids’ imagination come to life!”
The students have worked in a variety of media including tempera paint, watercolor, markers, ink, colored pencil, and collage. Following the state standards in education, students explore techniques, study important artists through history and learn terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.
The second 2020 Youth Art Month exhibit includes 168 students’ artwork and they are under the instruction of Kaci Turner at Desert View Elementary and Bryce Giesmann at Farson-Eden School.
DESERT VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ARTISTS INCLUDE:
Kinder Boost: Elinor Arnold, Laylah Buchholtz, Amya Curry, Matthew Hartford and Korbin Taylor
Kindergarten:- BraxtynBehling, JenaleeBluemel, Nicolle Butcher, Emma Ford, Abraham Garcia, Estreya Gil, Yailenny Godoy, Daniel Gonzalez, Aaron Gutierrez, MaelaHardinger, Layla Hasenauer, Jadiel Maravilla, Adrian Pallares, Aylin Perez, Jessa Sloan, Hailee Stebbins, KruzWamsley, Ruby Warren and Amyka Willaby
First Grade: Jaxon Anastos, Zoe Arnold, Sebastian Butcher, Aliyah Copeland, Alexa Covarrubias, Sophia Gomez-Piedra, MarybelIturrio, Mackenzie Jenkins, Kathryn Juoni, Addison Leftwich, Liliana Magana, Jaden Mariscal, Demetri Marler, Matthew Phillips, Payslie Roberts, Pearl Stingerie, Rory Sweeney, Rylan Trombley, Kambrie Valdez, Presley Ware, Hadley Wells and Alison Wintermote
Second Grade: Pedro Amezquita-Martinez, Kayla Burklow, RichaCherney, Arianna Clark, Rayder Gonzalez, Destiny Johnson, Carlos Moreno, Vanessa Overy, Genesis Parra, Joana Perez, Kailee Pitts, Kaiden Roby, Asher Romero, Elizabeth Taylor and Angel Trujillo Marcos
Third Grade: Deonte Carter, River Cole, Aven Conover, Francesca Copeland, Fisher Copeland, Jaxon Harns, Sophia Hayes, Olivia Hoopes, Joshua Jones, Ecko Long, Cora Murcray, Camila Pacheco, Donald Phillips and Natalie Rios
Fourth Grade: Madison Barnum, Derek Busby, Aaliyah Casillas, Cambry Costantino, Eva Croff, Hayden Cutler, Jack Darlington, Byron Johnson, Ashton Kendall, Gracee Kerns, Abby Miller, MaKhenna Mondragon, Zaylen Mortensen, Jayleigh Olson, Leila Reynolds, Evelynn Romero, Lilly Rosenbach, Fatima Sanchez, Dallon Sloan, Ever Stingerie and Joshua Willaby
FARSON-EDEN SCHOOL ARTISTS INCLUDE:
Kindergarten: Garrison Mines, Cora Robinson and Mya Suter
First Grade: Buckly Baker, Keelyn Brossard, Easton Macy, Elliana Ryan, Leif Summers, Daxton Todd and Kiera Weiss
Second Grade: Brodie Brisko, Levi King, Sage Madsen, Ismael Martinez, Paige Neilson, Mason Suter, Miley Thoman, Laila Wallin and Bailey Walsh
Third Grade: Addison Eaton, Rylee Franklin, BrystollGines, McKenna Goicolea, Abby Hendrick, Madison Hodder, Bree Long, KadeMertin, Paden Mertin, Dustin Ryan, Tessa Ryan, Wade Thoman and Mark Weaver
Fourth Grade: Sage Baker, Kaleb DuBry, Tori DuBry, Drew Eaton, Sophia Goicolea, Damian Trejo Gonzalez, Stephen Griffin, Micah King, Yahir Loredo, Clancy Madsen and Stryker Thoren
Seventh Grade: Kade Bittner, Cody Chilton, Bailey Griffin, Kirklin Hay, Cooper Jones, Kayda King, Kaison Macy, Logan Merkley, Aden Neese, Rylee Neilson, Griffin Romero, Rebecca Smith, KeelieThoren and Katherine Weese
Ninth Grade: Aubrey Bryan, Sydney Jones, Sage Romero, Matthew Smith and Simeon Stotts
10th Grade: Klaine Halladay, Aurora Kozminski and Kalesy Robinson
11th Grade: Garrett Blaisdell, Katriana Darrah and Kelsey Thoren
12th Grade: Paxton Hunt, Andrew McKenna and Rebecah Winward
CFAC hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
