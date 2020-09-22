SWEETWATER COUNTY — The YWCA of Sweetwater County was awarded a $425,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Foundations local Rock Springs Board.
“We truly appreciate the Foundation and all of their hard work to build a better Wyoming. These funds will be used towards our Tuition Assistance program that helps our families afford quality childcare,” Kayla Mannikko, development director said in a press release.
YWCA’s Tuition Assistance program provides a sliding fee scale to parents based on their income. Parents with less income, often single parents, would pay only a small portion of the total cost of childcare. As the parent's income increases the portion their pay increases.
YWCA receives some grant funding for the lowest income families, through a Community Services Block Grant, and they accept Department of Family Services payments. However, YWCA has a commitment to help all families who qualify under the sliding fee scale. If grant funds are depleted or the family does not qualify for Community Services Block Grant or Department of Family Services, YWCA will use their own reserves to cover the expense not met by tuition. YWCA can take up to 90 children in the childcare. Currently, 41% of children at YWCA utilize the Tuition Assistance Program.
YWCA focuses on school readiness and developmentally centered experiences, which prepares children for their future. The organization ensure at all of the students have access to high quality learning opportunities through Creative Curriculum which includes science, technology, engineering, mathematics. YWCA recognizes the importance of physical education and each of our classrooms has an outdoor playground as part of the curriculum.
The cost of childcare can be a challenge for most families. According to the Wyoming Self-Sufficiency Standard for Sweetwater County, childcare likely will cost a family more than what they pay a month for housing. With Tuition Assistance more families can receive quality care at an affordable cost. The funds from the Wyoming Community Foundation are essential to families in Sweetwater County, according to a press release.
“YWCA wants to provide quality early childhood education to all in the community no matter household income,” Jenn Vegors, Childcare Director at YWCA said in the release. “The Tuition Assistance Program helps families give their children the early education they need no matter financial status.”
YWCA is a nonprofit organization serving Sweetwater County with services that include quality childcare and preschool; domestic violence and sexual assault prevention and support; as well as free financial education. YWCA has worked for more than 40 years to support families and individuals who need dependable quality child care and education and believes these grant funds will strengthen the work being done.
To learn more about YWCA of Sweetwater County or to donate, visit www.ywcasweetwater.org or call 307-352-6635 or email Development@ywcasweetwater.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.