ROCK SPRINGS — Santa spent some time visiting with, second from left, Payden Trauitz, Matthew Johnson and Oakley Trauitz at the Broadway Theater on Dec. 17. Santa came for the holiday program performed by students in YWCA of Sweetwater County’s child care programs. It was the YWCA’s first time hosting the holiday program, and all students were included, from infants to school-age kids.
