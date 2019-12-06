Ricky Bobby
Ricky Bobby, a male lab mix who is about 1 year old, is the Green River Animal Control Pet of the Week. He is good with kids and other dogs, is house-trained and knows several commands, according to staff. Ricky Bobby was born with a slightly deformed front leg, but staff said he doesn’t let that affect him at all. To meet him, visit the Green River Animal Shelter at 80 E. Teton Blvd. It is open from 2-4 p.m. every day.
