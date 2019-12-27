Blu
Blu, a male border collie mix who is almost 2 years old, is the Rock Springs Animal Control Pet of the Week. Staff said he is a sweet boy who gets along with cats as well as other dogs. Blu likes all people and does well with young children. He is neutered and will be vaccinated upon adoption. He is also house-trained, crate-trained and has received some other basic training. Meet him at Rock Springs Animal Control, 848 W. Center. It is open noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. More details are available by calling Animal Control at 307-352-1455.
