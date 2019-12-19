Atlanta and Shazam
Two 5-month-old kittens are the Red Desert Humane Society Pets of the Week. Atlanta, a female, left, and Shazam, a male, are siblings who love each other and can be adopted together or separately. They are playful, spunky and fun kittens who like people and are OK around other cats and dogs. Shazam is neutered and Atlanta will be once she gets a little bigger. Both are current on vaccinations. To meet them, visit the Red Desert Humane Society at 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs. Its hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
