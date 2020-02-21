Baby
Baby, a senior female cat, is the Green River Animal Control Pet of the Week. She had lived with the same person all her life until her owner died. Baby is very active even though she is almost 15 years old, staff said. She is also very affectionate and loves people. Baby is house-trained, has been spayed and is current on vaccinations. She doesn't care for other cats, but staff said she would probably be OK with roommates after some time to get used to them. To meet her, visit the Green River Animal Shelter at 80 E. Teton Blvd. Its hours are 2-4 p.m. every day.
