Baby, a female cat who is almost 15 years old, is the Green River Animal Control Pet of the Week. She is a very friendly and sweet girl whose previous owner died, staff said. Baby is house-trained, has been spayed and is current on vaccinations. She would do best as an only pet. Although she is a senior, she is still active. To meet her, visit the Green River Animal Shelter at 80 E. Teton Blvd. Its hours are 2-4 p.m. every day.
