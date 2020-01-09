Troy
Troy, a young male lab and pit bull mix, is the Green River Animal Control Pet of the Week. Staff said he is a very nice boy who is good with other dogs and very gentle with young kids. Troy is also kennel-trained and knows basic commands including "sit," "shake," and "stay." He has been neutered and is up to date on some shots but will need boosters on others. His shot record is available. To meet him, visit the Green River Animal Shelter at 80 E. Teton Blvd. It is open from 2-4 p.m. every day.
