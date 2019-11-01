Arwen
Arwen, a female cat who is about 1 year old, is the Red Desert Humane Society Pet of the Week. She is a very sweet girl who loves people, likes other cats and seems to be OK with dogs, staff said. Arwen is spayed and current on vaccinations. To see her, visit at the Red Desert Humane Society at 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs. Its hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
