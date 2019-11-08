Fawn
Fawn, a 4-year-old female hound dog, is the Green River Animal Control Pet of the Week. She is a sweet, affectionate girl who loves people of all ages and is wonderful with other dogs and cats, according to staff. Fawn is very calm for a hound, not very vocal, and doesn’t run off. She knows basic commands and is house trained. To meet her, visit the Green River Animal Shelter at 80 E. Teton Blvd. It is open from 2-4 p.m. every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.