Penny
Penny, a female cat who is not quite 1 year old, is the Rock Springs Animal Control Pet of the Week. She is a sweet girl who is very cuddly, loves people, is good with kids, OK with other cats, and doesn't mind dogs, according to staff. Penny is spayed and current on vaccinations. To meet her, visit Rock Springs Animal Control at 848 W. Center. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. More details are available by calling Animal Control at 307-352-1455.
