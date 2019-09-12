Cagney
Cagney, a 2-year-old female pit bull mix, is the Rock Springs Animal Control Pet of the Week. She is a sweet girl who loves attention and is good with kids, other dogs and cats, according to staff. Cagney is spayed and current on vaccinations. Staff said she does have separation anxiety and would do best with someone who could spend time with her. She has been at the animal shelter a long time and is ready for her forever home. To meet her, visit Rock Springs Animal Control at 848 W. Center. It is open noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. More details about Cagney are available by calling Animal Control at 307-352-1455.
