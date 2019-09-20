Changa and Tuna
Two 12-week-old litter-mate kittens are the Green River Animal Control Pets of the Week. Changa, a male, left, and Tuna, a female, are both house-trained and get along with kids and other cats, staff said. They have also been around dogs. Adoption will include a certificate to help with alteration costs. The shelter currently has many cats of all ages available for adoption. To meet them, visit the Green River Animal Shelter at 80 E. Teton Boulevard. Its hours are 2-4 p.m. every day.
