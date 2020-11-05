ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department will present “The Pirates of Penzance” to close the fall semester. The musical will be shared strictly through a Video On Demand format and will be available to watch from Nov. 17–30. Tickets are available now and are still $13 for adults and $8 for seniors and youth.
“The Pirates of Penzance” is a comic operetta about Frederic, who was mistakenly apprenticed to a band of pirates instead of a pilot, and who is to be released from his indenture when he turns 21. Immediately after being set free, Frederic falls madly in love, but quickly finds out that his birthday is on leap year, meaning he must return to his pirate duties and hope that his love will promise to wait for him.
Director Stephen Cramer stated, “I would like the audience to appreciate the brilliance of writers W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan and their lighthearted outlook on Victorian life. I think it’s important to connect to the topsy-turvy way they portray life through this show.”
Kensie McPhee, a second-year Musical Theatre major from Cokeville, Wyoming, plays Mabel, the daughter of the Major General and Fredric’s love interest.
“Mabel is very headstrong along with being a born leader, she knows what she wants and is willing to fight for it if she has to. I feel like I am lot like Mabel because we both fight for what we want and what is right,” stated McPhee.
Quinten Loveland, a second-year Musical Theatre major from Boise, Idaho, plays The Pirate King.
“This is a show that many people enjoy and is a classic. I find the show very enjoyable with the combination of great music and clever word play. It has really stood the test of time and is great for all ages," stated Loveland.
Patrons who purchase access to a Video On Demand stream will have 48 hours to watch the show from the first time they start watching. Those who previously purchased a ticket for an in-person or livestream event will be sent an email with a new link to the show.
For questions, please call the Performing Arts Office at (307)382-1721, or visit https://www.showtix4u.com/events/westerntheatre.
