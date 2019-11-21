ROCK SPRINGS—Equilibrium Fitness Studio and Red Desert Humane Society are hosting the first ever "Purr - Pilates" Kitten Pilates Class.
Red Desert Humane Society will be providing four kittens to help "teach" the Pilates Class. It will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at Equilibrium Fitness Studio, 121 K St., Rock Springs.
The fee for the class is something that will benefit the animals within the shelter: treats, toys, beds, food, litter, etc. The kittens will be available for adoption. Space is limited, so please RSVP at the event link on the Red Desert Humane Society or Equilibrium Fitness Studio Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.