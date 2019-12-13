ROCK SPRINGS — When Alex Arambel heard about the death of 5-year-old Anthony James “AJ” Dean Radcliff, who died Thanksgiving day after suffering abuse, he knew he wanted to help in whatever way he could.
“No family should have to go through that,” was the first thought in Alex’s mind. He was particularly aware of the tragedy of losing someone so young and full of potential, the reality that “we don’t get to see what he became.”
After learning about this tragedy through social media, Alex watched as the rest of the community reacted to the shocking news. Local residents began expressing their grief and outrage when they learned that Christopher James Nielsen was charged with first-degree murder, especially when it was reported that he had allegedly shaken AJ, causing excessive brain trauma that led to the child’s death. Whether or not they knew AJ or his family personally, many people shared their sadness over the death and their anger over the circumstances.
With his own response and seeing the effect this event had on the community, Alex decided to take action to honor AJ’s memory. In order to do that, he knew exactly what tool he wanted to use — music.
At the beginning of 2019, Alex started the band Free Resonance along with Donovan Nussbaum and James Chavez. As much as he loves the music itself, Alex was especially excited for all the ways he could use his band as a platform for something bigger.
Alex always enjoyed volunteering and helping out with events such as toy drives, but knew he could only do so much as an individual. But having a band and an audience creates opportunities to reach people and get involved in more meaningful ways. Alex knew his band gave him the chance he needed to do something significant to honor AJ and help others.
Having known some of the Radcliff family in the past, Alex reached out, working to put together a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help the family. Unfortunately, many of the original plans didn’t work out for various reasons. But Alex was determined to not only make sure the event happened, but to make sure it was as meaningful as possible.
Alex decided to do a benefit concert and raffle, both in loving memory of AJ and to raise awareness about child abuse.
As he began reaching out to people about the event, they were supportive of the idea and happy to help however they could. In addition to Free Resonance, local bands ZamTrip, Sycamore Treezy and LightSeeker will perform the music for the evening. There will also be a raffle to raise money for the YWCA of Sweetwater County, and many local businesses have donated raffle prizes, including Carrie Anne’s Candid Photography, Joy’s Flowers, Cowboy Jerky, and Rocky Mountain Power Sports.
When it comes to the money raised by the raffle, Alex wanted to pick a recipient that could do the most good so that everyone who participates can feel that their money is going to the right place. With this in mind, Alex chose the YWCA. His hope is that the YWCA will be able to use the money to help children who have suffered abuse and those in foster care.
Ideally, Alex hopes that the YWCA find a way to use the money to help AJ’s younger brother, Michael, who was taken by the Department of Family Services and put into foster care after AJ’s death.
In order to keep the concert focused on honoring AJ and raising awareness, the evening will include speeches by Alex and others. Free Resonance also plans to perform “Life is a Highway,” the Rascall Flatts version from the movie “Cars,” which was AJ’s favorite song.
Alex wants to use the evening to remember AJ’s life and discuss the reality of child abuse. Although tragedies like AJ’s death bring this issue to light in an immediate way, child abuse happens constantly, even when we don’t see it, and even in communities like Sweetwater County.
Alex hopes that raising awareness of this ongoing problem will help inspire people to fight against the issue and prevent tragedies like this from occurring.
