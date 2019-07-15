ROCK SPRINGS — The National High School Finals Rodeo is off to the races.
The Sweetwater Events Complex and National High School Rodeo Association hosted a ribbon-cutting on Monday afternoon.
Sweetwater County Chairman Wally Johnson expressed how important the rodeo was for the community and its businesses, adding that the Events Complex needs to be supported and host the event in the future.
National High School Rodeo Association Executive Director James Higginbotham thanked the complex staff for putting on the rodeo.
The start of nationals also gave residents, contestants and their families a chance to go shopping or enjoy food and beverages from several vendors.
On Monday afternoon, athletes were testing out ropes, hats and saddles. Even those not competing, like Seth Javadi, could try out a calf roping saddle. Javadi, who competed in light rifle shooting at the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo, is in Rock Springs with his family to support his brother Jared Javadi, who is participating in the event.
Others sat down and nursed a soda pop or shaved ice to stay cool.
Action in the Indoor and Yellowstone arenas continue until Saturday.
