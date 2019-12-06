1931
• Articles of Incorporation of the Lion Coal Co., which was in the nature of a reorganization of the Lion Coal Co., owning property at Wattis, Utah and Rock Springs, were filed with the Weber County Clerk in Ogden, Utah.
The property owned by the company in Sweetwater County consisted of real estate and mine workings at Blairtown and Lionkol and was sold to the new organization at a sheriff’s sale on Nov. 8, 1931, at the courthouse in Green River.
The Capitol stock was fixed at $1 million in $100 shares, of which 5,633 shares were held by E.G. Bennett as trustee for the Lion Coal Co. bondholders’ protective committee. R.Y. Gibson of Rock Springs was the president and general manager of the company.
• The Rock Springs Municipal Airport did more air passenger business per thousand of population than any other airport on the United Airline system.
According to A.G. Kinsman, central trafficking manager of Cheyenne, the Rock Springs airport was the best kept and best operating airport of its class along the transcontinental route from San Francisco, California, to New York City, New York.
Kinsman praised Field Manager E.S. Maroney highly.
More than 6,000 passengers were on planes which passed through the Rock Springs Airport during the summer 1931. The airline had shown a 200 to 300 percent in 1931. Two hundred seventy-two privately owned planes had been in service that year at the Rock Springs Airport.
1941
• A United States declaration of war on Japan was expected on Dec. 7, 1941, following an attack on the American Naval and Army base, Pearl Harbor, in Hawaii.
U.S. fleets steamed into action against Japan following the attack. President Franklin D. Roosevelt planned to send a special message to Congress on Dec. 8, 1941.
Heavily armed steel helmeted soldiers guarded all approaches to the war department and other strategic buildings, and all Navy and Army officers were called to duty. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was completely mobilized and ready to deal with Japanese espionage and sabotage. The war department invoked the 1917 espionage act against publication of secret military information.
Legislators were stunned by the news of the attack, which the White House confirmed had taken a heavy loss of life and property damage in Hawaii. Democrats and Republicans called for an immediate declaration of war.
• “Yes and No,” all-school play was presented at the Rock Springs High School auditorium, under direction of Martha Koons.
The play, an English comedy, was especially adapted to high school production, and the cast had been selected.
Cast members included Elizabeth Bartec, Richard Jarrow, Lavell Bair, Miriam Loya, Joanna Jarrow, Martha Bowen, Paul Caldwell and Adrian Marsh.
1987
• Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbache awaited setting foot, for the first time, on American soil on Dec. 7, 1987. He hoped to hear “new words” about prospects for cutting long-range strategic weapons at his White House summit with U.S. President Ronald Reagan.
“At the center of our discussions with the president of the United States will be the pivotal questions of Soviet-American relations, questions of reducing Soviet strategic offensive arms ,” Gorbachev said.
The White House summit opened Dec. 8, 1987, highlighted by the signing of a treaty to eliminate intermediate-range nuclear weapons, the first-ever agreement calling for the destruction on an entire category of atomic arms.
The shorter range weapons did not pose a threat to the United States, but were targeted on Soviet and Western Europe. Strategic arms could be fired across the world and were considered the most dangerous nuclear threat.
The summit lasted three days and in the end, no agreement was reached to curb the long-range strategic weapons, and no agreement was reached on the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan. However, both leaders put a positive spin on the summit.
• Residents at Kimberly Manor manned Hilhaven’s Ho Ho Hotline, a nationwide toll-free phone-in program where residents posing as Santa and Mrs. Claus would take calls from children with their Christmas wishes.
Children were able to call the Ho Ho Hotline from 3-6 p.m. on Dec. 14-18, 1987.
This was the second year the residents of the manor manned the phones. Most of them were elderly or physically disabled, and connecting with the children challenged the residents’ creativity, exercised their humor and stretched their patients.
“One of the most difficult parts of growing old is the feeling of uselessness that tends to overcome you. Not only does Ho Ho Hotline spread good cheer to callers, it also helps our residents feel wanted and needed again,” program coordinator Nancy Bigley said.
