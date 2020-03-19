SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Republican Party has had another great year and said it is stronger than ever as it heads into the 2020 election season. Looking at voter registration in Sweetwater County, Republicans represent 58.76% of registered voters, outnumbering Democrats in the county by more than 2 to 1.
“It’s crazy to me that people still think of Sweetwater County as a Democrat stronghold,” said Elizabeth Bingham, vice chairman of the Sweetwater County Republican Party. “While we already represent the majority of registered voters, if registrations keep going in the direction they are, then Democrats will even be outnumbered by unaffiliated voters within the next five years.”
In the last election, Republicans cemented their position as Sweetwater County’s dominant party by winning a majority of seats in the county courthouse, including every seat on the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners as well as picking up yet another state legislative seat.
Local partisan seats now held by Republicans that represent part or all of Sweetwater County include Wally Johnson, county commissioner; Randall “Doc” Wendling, County Commissioner; Roy Lloyd, county commissioner; Jeffrey Smith, county commissioner; Lauren Schoenfeld, county commissioner; Daniel Erramouspe, county attorney; DonnaLee Bobak, clerk of District Court; Cynthia Lane, county clerk; John Grossnickle, county sheriff; Larry Hicks, state senator SD11; Tom James, state senator SD13; Fred Baldwin, state senator SD14; Tom Crank, state representative HD18; Jerry Paxton, state representative HD47; and Clark Stith, state representative HD48.
During the upcoming 2020 elections, the Republican Party is looking forward to expanding its footprint even further.
“I think our party will run very competitive candidates in some of the legislative seats that the Democrats have been able to hold onto for so long. Part of the problem in filling those seats has been finding strong Republicans willing to rearrange their schedules in order to step up to do the job. We’ve heard from a few people that are already planning to do just that and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Bingham.
“Being the majority party doesn’t come without some drawbacks, though,” added Republican Party Chairman Teresa Richards. “Since we became the majority party, we’ve seen some people who have been lifelong Democrats change their party affiliation in anticipation of running for office as Republicans. It’s really cynical.”
Richards continued, “These people know that the real race is in the Republican primary, and are counting on voters to just trust that the R at the end of their names mean that they actually support Republican values and the Republican platform. I encourage voters to not take candidates at face value and to dig deep to find out who they are and what they believe.”
Participating in community events is Sweetwater GOP members' favorite part of politics, and this year is no exception. The Sweetwater County Republican Party will be at Flaming Gorge Days, International Day, and the Sweetwater County Fair, where Republicans look forward to spending time with their fellow community members.
They will be selling raffle tickets for their “Big Scary Gun Raffle” all summer long, in addition to their “Summer Fun” raffle at International Day. They are also planning banquets, forums, and voter drives throughout the year and, of course, they will also host their annual “Grand Ol’ Halloween Party” in October, where they provide kids a safe place to trick-or-treat and serve hundreds of free hot dogs to everyone who stops by.
The Republican Party knows that being involved is the key, and members make it easy to do that. They can be found on facebook at http://fb.com/swgop and on the web at www.sweetwater.gop. They meet monthly and times, dates and locations are available at those online sources.
