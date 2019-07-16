RIVERTON — The skies over Riverton will be filled with color and excitement July 20 and 21.
Each year, the Rendezvous City hosts the aptly named Riverton Rendezvous and Balloon Rally. The 39th annual celebration begins with the famous balloon rally this weekend.
Enjoy the variety of festivities and get to know the community that is named for gatherings and friendships. Learn more about the many events that make up the Riverton Rendezvous on Facebook.
Friday, July 19
6 p.m.: Evening Car Cruise from Kmart to downtown Main Street
6 p.m.: Street Party on Main Street
8:30 p.m.: Candlesticks on Main Street to round off the day
Saturday, July 20
6 a.m.: Kiwanis Pancake breakfast at 2660 Peck Ave.
6 a.m.: Balloons lift-off behind Central Wyoming College (CWC) soccer field at 2660 Peck Ave. (next to the white water tower)
7 a.m.: Enjoy tethered balloon rides, weather permitting, at same location
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Car & Bike Swap Meet
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Annual Rocky Mountain Rebels Car & Bike Show, south lawn at 2660 Peck Ave.
8 p.m.: Watch the popular balloon glow on the launch field, 2660 Peck Ave.
10 p.m.: See amazing fireworks on top of Airport Hill
Sunday, July 21
6 a.m.: Kiwanis Pancake breakfast at 2660 Peck Ave.
6 a.m.: Balloons lift-off behind CWC soccer field (2660 Peck Ave., next to white water tower.
7 a.m.: Enjoy tethered balloon rides, weather permitting, at same location.
