GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River and Wyoming Highway Department will be closing a portion of Flaming Gorge Way beginning Thursday, Jan. 14.
The closure will be in order to repair the road in front of the Green River Courthouse that was damaged following a water line break, according to a press release. Because the road will be concrete, the detour could last up to a week.
Flaming Gorge Way is maintained by the Wyoming Department of Transportation since it is a state highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.