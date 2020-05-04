CHEYENNE — Two Rock Springs artists are listed among the winners of the 2021 Collectible Conservation Stamp Art contest hosted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Andrew Kneeland finished in fourth place in the 37th annual contest that featured the osprey with his artwork titled "Predator and Prey." Amanda Romero received an honorable mention for "Pitstop on Pole Creek."
The winning piece comes from Justin Hayward of Casper whose depiction will be featured on the 2021 collectible conservation stamp and limited-edition print.
Due to restrictions on gatherings, the Game and Fish was unable to display the exhibit or host an open house and awards reception this year. However, judging took place as originally scheduled, and a virtual version of the exhibit is online at wgfd.wyo.gov.
“It wasn’t the typical Game and Fish Collectible Conservation Stamp Art show,” said Margaret James, art show coordinator. “One thing stayed the same, though - the quality of wildlife art continued to impress.”
The 2021 Wyoming Conservation Stamp Art Competition brought in 72 entries from 68 artists in 21 U.S. states. Thirty-two of the entries are from Wyoming artists.
Winners include:
- First Place: Justin Hayward, Casper, Wyoming - "Osprey"
- Second Place: Mickey Schilling, Loveland, Colorado - "Powder River Storm"
- Third Place: Buck Spencer, Junction City, Oregon - "Osprey"
- Fourth Place: Andrew Kneeland, Rock Springs, Wyoming - "Predator & Prey"
- Lawrence Simons, Leanon, Oregon - " Osprey with Young"
Honorable mention, listed alphabetically:
- Bill Adair, Gulf Breeze, Florida - "Bring Home the Catch"
- Jerry Antolik, Hudson, Wyoming - "Success”
- Kerry Clavadetscher, Lake Forest Park, Washington - "Last to Migrate"
- Dana Condel, Abernathy, Texas - "Natural Talent"
- Ronnie Hughes, Anderson, South Carolina- "Fresh Catch"
- Garrett Jacobs, Orlando, Florida - "Home Builder"
- Jennifer Kocher-Anderson, Etna, Wyoming - "Lunch Time"
- Robert Kusserow, Phoenix, Arizona - "Breakfast Time"
- Kip Richmond, Clayton, North Carolina - "Hunting Osprey"
- Amanda Romero, Rock Springs, Wyoming - "Pitstop on Pole Creek"
For the contest, two biological judges evaluated entries for accuracy based on body coloration (including eye and leg), color pattern, plumage and body shape (including beak) as well as suitable habitat and correct prey type, if depicted. Four artistic judges evaluated the artwork for overall quality and aesthetics, and ability of the image to be reproduced on a stamp.
Hayward’s original piece joins a permanent display of all previous stamp show winners at the Game and Fish Cheyenne headquarters.
The subject for the 2022 contest and show will be the pronghorn.
