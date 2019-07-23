ROCK SPRINGS — The National High School Finals Rodeo has come to an end, but the action is not over at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Next up, the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo.
The event begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Gates and vendor booths open at 6 p.m. with mutton bustin’ starting at 7 p.m. Main events kick off at 8 p.m.
The rodeo will include bareback riding, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding, teen and adult cash scrambles, a kids calf scramble and mutton bustin’.
For muttun bustin’, contestants must ride a sheep for six seconds. Awards will be given based on scored rides first. If there are not three qualified rides, second and third place will be awarded by the next two longest ride times, respectfully. Time will start when the animal crosses the plane of the chute gate, according to the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo website.
The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade route will begin at B and Broadway streets before it goes east on Broadway atop the underpass then continuing on to M Street. The parade will then head left on Pilot Butte Avenue to K Street then to North Front Street. It will then make a right on North Front to Elk Street before heading left on Grant Street and over the overpass. The judge’s stand will be located on Grant Street in front of the World War II Memorial Traffic Island.
The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo, founded in 1978, is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event. For more information, go to rdrrodeo.com.
