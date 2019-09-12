ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced that El Primo as the winner of the 2019 Salsa Sip and Stroll.
"It's a good feeling being recognized like this," owner Jorge Arellano said. "My work is paying off!"
After many compliments on his featured salsa for the event, he is considering selling it with the other products in his store.
"It's been a family favorite for years," pointed out Jessica Arellano, Jorge Arellano 's wife. "I think it should be on the shelves too."
According to Jorge Arellano, the main ingredients are roasted from the peppers to the tomatoes.
