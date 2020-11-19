ROCK SPRINGS — Santa is traveling from the North Pole to Downtown Rock Springs.
The Downtown Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency's annual Santa Saturdays will start Nov. 28, according to a press release.
Santa will be in a new location this year. He'll be found at the Downtown gazebo at the corner of D St. and Broadway St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays from Nov. 28 to Dec. 19.
In case of inclement weather, Santa will be in the lobby of the Broadway Theater, located at 618 Broadway St.
Masks are required, and the press release asks everyone to remember to practice social distancing.
Santa Saturdays are sponsored by Escape307 Rock Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.