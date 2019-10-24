ROCK SPRINGS — Come see what awaits you on the other side of the white curtains, if you dare.
It might be a pirate ship crew returning from the grave; perhaps it will be the wendigo or the pale woman — whatever it is, be prepared to get a case of the "heebie jeebies" or even the "screaming meemies."
The Rock Springs High School Theater Department plans to entertain and scare visitors at its Scary Stories Haunted House from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Myriad "rooms" starting with a graveyard on the stage, then winding backstage and through downstairs areas of the theater will be based on tales from the "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" series of books by Alvin Schwartz that were published between 1981-1991. More than 100 students are helping, from tour guides to actors to the stage crew.
The experience is not suited for young audiences, and parental guidance is advised. RSHS theater students suggested that the youngest participants should be at least 9 to 10 years old. Strobe lights and fog will be utilized for the stories.
The annual haunted house is the RSHS Theater Department's main fundraiser each year. General admission is $6. An express line is available for $8, and visitors can get a "bounce back" ticket for $3 to go through the haunted house again on the same night as the original ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.