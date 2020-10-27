ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center will be offering free developmental screenings and preschool registration as well as prizes on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4509 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs. The preschool registration fee will be waived for those enrolling on the day of the event. Free developmental screenings will be available for drop ins or by appointment.
Food and drinks will be served, and all kids will receive a goodie bag. Participants can also take building and classroom tours. T-shirts and hand-print paintings will be available for purchase.
Those who bring their kids in for a screening will receive a raffle ticket. At the end of the event, tickets will be drawn for two prizes: a Savage Mark II .22LR bolt-action rifle and a $50 Smith's gift card.
