JACKSON HOLE — The 2019 Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale (WDC) Designer Show House in Jackson Hole will hallmark the best of elevated Western-inspired elements ranging from elegant contemporary trends to ageless camp style, according to a press release.
Seven participating design companies from throughout the West and across the nation will feature up-to-the-minute mountain style with a range of furnishings, accessories and handcrafted goods that bring to life the five-room structure at this year’s 27th annual Western Design Exhibit + Sale, a signature event of the Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival.
Guests are invited to peruse the life-size show home constructed on the show floor at the Snow King Events Center – over the course of four days, Sept. 5-8, 2019, beginning with an opening preview party and fashion show on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Reflecting the stalwart appeal of rustic design, B&B Builders of Rigby, Idaho, will construct the façade of the Designer Show House. Adding to that first impression, the experience begins with the front porch, featuring a milestone partnership. Old Hickory Furniture Company of Indiana and Oregon-based Pendleton Woolen Mills are two of the oldest and most popular names in Western design, being 120 and 150 years old, respectively. Working collaboratively through Old Hickory Creative Director Jeremiah Young, they’ve revived nostalgic pieces that evoke the celebrated history of each as well as the evolution of timeless furniture. Old Hickory Furniture Company and Pendleton will provide seating for the exterior porch of the Show House as well as designing one of the interior rooms.
The 2019 house will be divided into five rooms, each planned and executed by a different design company. Another room in the “home,” created by WRJ Design of Jackson Hole’s principals Rush Jenkins and Klaus Baer and team, will cultivate a living space inspired by nature. Organizers said WRJ Design will also create the hallway of the house with all spaces to include work from the firm’s collection of featured artists – and reflecting the look of WRJ’s soon-to-be-published book “Natural Elegance.”
Next, Harker Design will add character and warmth to its room design by incorporating a selection of furnishings outfitted in rich textures and neutral hues. Based in Idaho, Wyoming and Utah, the residential and commercial interior design firm offers flexibility in style and a client-based approach.
Anne Buresh Interior Design brings sophistication and comfort to a space dedicated to casual gatherings. Her philosophy of elegance and style driven by each client’s dream emphasizes an approachable room in this showcase that appeals to versatile uses, according to a press release. Furnishings will include inviting natural linen couches and accent chairs that create warmth and facilitate connection and ottomans that can be used for larger gatherings without sacrificing intimacy.
Focusing on living spaces that inspire, Nanette Mattei Interior Design of Jackson Hole is also creating a room. Sparked by turquoise gems used by Native Americans for jewelry design and objects, the room brings the harmony of nature, texture, color and form together with distinct balance. The design presents a journey of discovery that captures the creative spirit of living in the West.
The Western Design Exhibit + Sale features more than 100 national artists presenting contemporary and traditional handcrafted, original creations of furniture, fashion, jewelry and home/lifestyle accessories. Tickets cost $15 per day and can be purchased at westerndesignconference.com.
