Golden Hour

Monday: Cottage pie with mushroom gravy, spinach, roll, cinnamon pears

Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, roll, fruit, ice cream social

Wednesday: Chicken salad on crescent roll, pasta salad, strawberries and bananas

Thursday: Birthday lunch: Swedish meatballs over mashed potatoes, marinated carrots, roasted Brussels sprouts, roll, fruit, birthday cake and ice cream

Friday: Fish and chips, balsamic glazed green beans, pineapple chinks, tapioca pudding

Young at Heart

Monday Lunch: New York deli-style dog, smoked cabbage, Parmesan potatoes

Monday Dinner: Chicken fried steak

Tuesday: Baked liver and onions, baked potato, creamy coleslaw, pear Betty

Wednesday: Turkey a la king over rice, peas and carrots, salad, citrus fruit salad

Thursday: Meat loaf, parsley potatoes, salad, carrots coins, fruity gelatin

Friday: Buffalo chicken, salad, potato salad, garlic bread

