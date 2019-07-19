Golden Hour
Monday: Cottage pie with mushroom gravy, spinach, roll, cinnamon pears
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, roll, fruit, ice cream social
Wednesday: Chicken salad on crescent roll, pasta salad, strawberries and bananas
Thursday: Birthday lunch: Swedish meatballs over mashed potatoes, marinated carrots, roasted Brussels sprouts, roll, fruit, birthday cake and ice cream
Friday: Fish and chips, balsamic glazed green beans, pineapple chinks, tapioca pudding
Young at Heart
Monday Lunch: New York deli-style dog, smoked cabbage, Parmesan potatoes
Monday Dinner: Chicken fried steak
Tuesday: Baked liver and onions, baked potato, creamy coleslaw, pear Betty
Wednesday: Turkey a la king over rice, peas and carrots, salad, citrus fruit salad
Thursday: Meat loaf, parsley potatoes, salad, carrots coins, fruity gelatin
Friday: Buffalo chicken, salad, potato salad, garlic bread
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.