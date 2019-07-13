Golden Hour

Monday:Beef fajita, Spanish rice, carrots and peas, grapes

Tuesday: Turkey ala King over biscuit, Mexicali corn, fruit salad, ice cream social

Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich, potato leek soup, veggies, apricots, molasses cookie

Thursday: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, beet salad, mandarin oranges, gingerbread cake

Friday: Beef stew, cheese and onion roll, cottage cheese with peaches, grape juice, raspberry bar

Young at Heart

Monday Lunch: Barbecue beef, veggies, salad

Monday Dinner: Lasagna

Tuesday: Chicken enchiladas, salad, refried beans, melon, salsa

Wednesday: Tuna noodle bake, Greek salad, bread, fruit salad

Thursday: Roast pork, carrot salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans

Friday: Hamburger steak, creamy coleslaw, potatoes, pear crisp

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.