Golden Hour
Monday:Beef fajita, Spanish rice, carrots and peas, grapes
Tuesday: Turkey ala King over biscuit, Mexicali corn, fruit salad, ice cream social
Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich, potato leek soup, veggies, apricots, molasses cookie
Thursday: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, beet salad, mandarin oranges, gingerbread cake
Friday: Beef stew, cheese and onion roll, cottage cheese with peaches, grape juice, raspberry bar
Young at Heart
Monday Lunch: Barbecue beef, veggies, salad
Monday Dinner: Lasagna
Tuesday: Chicken enchiladas, salad, refried beans, melon, salsa
Wednesday: Tuna noodle bake, Greek salad, bread, fruit salad
Thursday: Roast pork, carrot salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans
Friday: Hamburger steak, creamy coleslaw, potatoes, pear crisp
