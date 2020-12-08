ROCK SPRINGS — Last Saturday the King family hosted a different kind of fundraiser — they spent a day working to fix up the house of a local widow and raise money for their upcoming adoption.
Zech and Elizabeth King live with their six children in Farson. The couple said they have “always had a heart for adoption.” One of their children was adopted through foster care, and now the couple is looking to adopt again.
“We love the noise, chaos, and adventures that come with a full house,” the couple said. “And still, we have room in our home and our hearts. We are so excited to meet the baby that God has for us. We feel like adoption is a picture of what God has done for us. He took us in, loved us, and gave us a future full of hope.”
The Kings are pursuing domestic infant adoption. While they are still waiting to be matched with a baby girl, they are working to raise the funds needed to cover the cost of the adoption. In order to accomplish this, the Kings are working with Both Hands.
Both Hands is a Christian organization whose mission is “to fulfill James 1:27 by serving orphans, widows, and Christian adoptive families.” The organization seeks to help Christian adoptive families fund their adoptions by coordinating a service project fixing up a widow’s home.
Families working with Both Hands gather a team of volunteers for their service project and then send letters to raise sponsorship for their day of service. Both Hands explains that this is similar to raising sponsorship for a 5K race, but instead of running, the team is serving a widow. The funds raised then go towards the adoption. This is where the name Both Hands comes from — “one hand for the widow, one hand for the orphan.”
“Committed to fundraising support for its operating expenses through private donors, no funds raised by a family and their team are deducted for Both Hands’ administrative costs,” the organization explained.
On Dec. 5, the Kings and their team of family and friends came together to help JoAnn Davis. She and her husband Gary were married for 33 years. They moved to Rock Springs 35 years ago after their wedding. Gary passed away two years ago from cancer. JoAnn now lives alone with her fur baby, Moses. She is a retired senior executive secretary, and she likes to spend time with her grandkids, camp, fish, read, and do puzzles.
A team of 11 family members and friends joined Zech and Elizabeth to help JoAnn. The work day included cleaning, organizing, and a small bathroom remodel.
The service day was just the beginning of Zech and Elizabeth’s adoption journey. They have currently raised $228 of their $20,000 goal. Anyone who wants to learn more about Both Hands or donate to the Kings can visit https://bothhands.org/project/king-726.
