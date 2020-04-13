Put your sheet pans to work for more than just baking cookies. Continuing my simple cooking segments, this time I will focus on sheet pan cooking.
One of the simplest forms of cooking a dinner is with a sheet pan. You can basically cook an entire meal, complete with proteins and vegetables, all on one sheet pan.
There are several advantages to sheet pan cooking. The first of which is cleanup. Instead of having a bunch of pots and pans to wash after dinner, you have just one sheet pan; and, if you line it with aluminum foil and spray it with cooking spray, cleanup is almost nonexistent.
Another advantage to sheet pan meals is that they can be economical. Root vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots, turnips, onions and sweet potatoes, and squashes including butternut, yellow squash and zucchini are relatively inexpensive, and lend themselves well to sheet pan cooking.
Sheet pan meals using vegetables and a lean protein are also healthier than other methods of cooking such as frying.
Sheet pan meals are limited only by your imagination. Food you might not think could be cooked this way, such as frying bacon or baking eggs, can be done on a sheet pan.
One of the simpler sheet-pan meals I throw together is sausages or brats with halved new potatoes and cut carrots roughly the same size as the potatoes. Use salt, pepper and garlic powder and choice of either fresh or dried herbs such as rosemary and thyme on the vegetables, and roast at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 40 minutes. Dried herbs have a more concentrated flavor, so a little will go a long way.
Here are a couple more sheet pan recipes I suggest trying from Betty Crocker:
Sheet pan sesame beef and broccoli
Prep time 10 minutes; Total time 25 minutes; serves four
Ingredients
One-fourth cup Asian sesame dressing (from 8-oz bottle)
1 tablespoon soy sauce
4 cups fresh broccoli florets (about one-half pound)
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
One-half teaspoon salt
1.25-pound boneless beef sirloin steak, cut into 2-inch pieces
2 teaspoons sesame seed
Cooked white rice, if desired
Green onions, sliced on the bias, if desired
Steps:
— Heat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray a 15 inch by 10 inch by 1 inch rimmed sheet pan with cooking spray.
— In large bowl, mix dressing and 1 teaspoon of the soy sauce; add broccoli, and toss to coat. Pour broccoli mixture onto pan; spread in single layer. In same bowl, mix brown sugar, salt and remaining 2 teaspoons soy sauce. Add beef to mixture; turn to coat. Add beef to pan with broccoli. Roast 10 to 14 minutes or until beef is cooked to desired doneness (145 degress for medium-rare) and broccoli is fork-tender. Sprinkle with sesame seed.
• Serve with rice and green onions.
Sheet pan steakhouse dinner
Prep time 20 minutes; Total time 55 minutes; serves four
Ingredients:
1.75 pounds baby Yukon gold potatoes (about 20), cut in half lengthwise
2 tablespoons olive oil
Three-fourth teaspoon salt
One-half teaspoon pepper
One-fourth cup butter, softened
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh Italian (flat leaf) parsley
1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme leaves
1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic
1 pound asparagus, trimmed
4 boneless beef New York strip steaks, thee-fourths- to 1-inch thick (about 2 pounds total)
4 teaspoons Montreal steak grill seasoning
— Move one oven rack to center and one 6 inches below broiler.
— Heat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray 18 inch by 13 inch rimmed sheet pan with cooking spray.
— Toss potatoes in 1 tablespoon of the oil, one-half teaspoon of the salt and one-quarter teaspoon of the pepper. Place on sheet pan, cut side down. Bake on center rack 25 to 30 minutes or until tender.
— Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix butter, parsley, thyme, garlic and remaining one-fourth teaspoon pepper; set aside. In shallow bowl, mix asparagus, remaining 1 tablespoon oil and remaining one-fourth teaspoon salt. Gently toss to combine.
— Remove pan from oven, and transfer potatoes to plate; cover to keep warm.
— Set oven control to broil.
— Season each of the steaks with 1 teaspoon grill seasoning; place on sheet pan. Place sheet pan on top rack; broil steaks five minutes. Remove pan from oven, turn steaks over and arrange asparagus around steaks. Place back on top rack, and continue to broil four to six minutes or until steaks are desired doneness (135 degrees Fahrenheit for medium) and asparagus is just tender. Turn oven off.
— Transfer steaks to cutting board; let stand five minutes. Meanwhile, place potatoes back on pan with asparagus, and return to oven, which is turned off, four to five minutes or until potatoes are warm and asparagus is tender.
— Place a dollop of the butter mixture on top of each of the steaks. Serve steaks with potatoes and asparagus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.