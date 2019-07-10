SWEETWATER COUNTY — Eight Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office deputies were recognized Wednesday for their recent promotions at a special badge presentation hosted by Sheriff John Grossnickle. The event was attended by friends, family and staff.
After thanking everyone for their dedication, leadership and professionalism, Grossnickle congratulated each promoted deputy individually and presented them with a badge of office reflecting their new rank.
Those promoted to the rank of sergeant include: Matt Bartolotta, Brandy Dick, John Hansen, Rich Kaumo, Stephen Paladino and Steve Powell. Those who advanced to the rank of lieutenant were Rich Fischer and Joe Tomich.
“To stay competitive and provide quality service, it is imperative we do everything we can to ensure we compensate all of our deputies at a level commensurate with their assigned duties,” Grossnickle said. “We also need to invest more in first- and mid-line supervisors as they are the ones managing our day-to-day operations in the field. We have and will continue to reorganize as necessary and feasible to accomplish these goals, and this recent round of promotions is representative of those efforts.”
