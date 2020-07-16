SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office firearms training staff has announced an abbreviated 2020 civilian firearms training schedule.
Classes will be offered on two Saturdays: July 25 and September 19.
Each class is comprised of a combination of classroom instruction and shooting exercises. The training emphasizes firearms familiarization and safety, and training topics include grip, stance trigger control, holster considerations, home firearms storage and more. Both classes satisfy the state's training requirement for a concealed carry permit.
There is a $30 registration fee for each class. In addition to a personal firearm, participants must supply a suitable belt or paddle holster for their firearm, proper eye and ear protection, and a minimum of 100 rounds of ammunition.
To register or for more information, contact the Sheriff's Office by phone at (307) 352-4901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.