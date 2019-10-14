SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum bookstore is ready for the spooky season with books for Halloween and the Day of the Dead.
There is "Ghost Towns of Wyoming," by Bruce A. Raisch for $21. "Ghost Towns of Wyoming" features stories, and many photographs, of more than 70 ghost town sites all over Wyoming, including Kirwin, in Park County, where Amelia Earhart was building a cabin when she disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937, Sage, in Lincoln County, once a Union Pacific train stop, and Keystone, in Albany County, a gold boom town in the late 1870s. Superior is also featured, in fact, it's on the book's cover.
Debra Munn's "Wyoming Ghost Stories," for $12.95 features The ghost of St. Mark's bell tower in Cheyenne, a helpful ghost in a red flannel shirt in North Trapper Creek in the Bighorn Mountains, Rawlins's Barney the friendly ghost, and the reportedly-haunted Sweetwater County Library in Green River are among the subjects of "Wyoming Ghost Stories."
Among our children's books for the October season are "The Spooky Express Wyoming - A Halloween Thrill Ride," "A Halloween Scare in Wyoming," and an assortment of titles about the Mexican family holiday, the Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos).
Stop by the museum at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River and check out the selection.
