ROCK SPRINGS — More than half a year after it was originally scheduled to open, “The Waverly Gallery” will be taking the stage at the Broadway Theater.
The 68th production by the Actors’ Mission had to be postponed multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but those involved with the play were determined to share it with the public when it was safe to do so. Now they will finally have their chance at opening night on Thursday, Oct. 8.
“It’s been a rough haul for everyone,” director Brad Russell said, summing up the past seven months.
“The Waverly Gallery” was scheduled to open March 26 but had to be postponed due to the first public health orders that restricted indoor gatherings. Brad and the rest of the cast and crew tried to keep rehearsing on a limited basis, hoping for the chance to still open the show before the end of the spring season.
As the pandemic progressed, and as rescheduled opening dates continued to be rescheduled, Actors’ Mission members considered alternate options for the show like streaming it virtually or not serving a free meal before the play — an Actors’ Mission staple. However, they came to the conclusion that these options changed both the show and the Actors’ Mission’s unique identity too much, and even then it wasn’t worth the risks involved.
The decision was made to push the show back to the fall season. Other typical summer activities for the Actors’ Mission, including master classes and fundraisers, also had to be canceled due to the pandemic. So, the Actors’ Mission went on hiatus for the summer.
As they came into the fall season, however, everyone was determined to finally make “The Waverly Gallery” a reality.
But coming back to the show after such a long time was like starting from scratch.
“The actors hit the delete button,” Brad explained with a laugh.
The cast had to relearn everything they had rehearsed months before. But, Brad added, “God love this cast, they stuck with it.”
Brad also noted that “The Waverly Gallery” has been a particularly difficult play to prepare for and live with for so long, on both technical and emotional levels. The show is a memory play based on the playwright Kenneth Lonergan’s experiences with his grandmother, who had Alzheimer’s.
The script itself is especially difficult to learn and perform, Brad explained, because its portrayal of Alzheimer’s involves a lot of repetition and complicated dialogue. This means the cast members have to know the script extremely well in order to keep up with the show.
The heavy emotional content of the show has also made it a hard one to work on for an extended period of time.
“It would be one thing if it was a comedy,” Brad explained half-jokingly.
Even though “The Waverly Gallery” does include its fair share of humor, it is a drama that deals with serious subject matter, and the show “doesn’t shy away from the big emotions,” according to Brad.
But even with these extra challenges, everyone involved knew this was a special show they didn’t want to give up on.
“This is a great show,” Brad said.
The script is well-written, and the sensitive subject matter is handled honestly and with respect, he explained.
But what really makes the show powerful is the way so many people can relate to it.
“A lot of people are in a similar situation,” Brad said, noting that many people have experienced having to care for aging relatives or watching someone they know or love struggle with problems like dementia or Alzheimer’s. These are incredibly hard situations for families to go through, and “The Waverly Gallery” addresses how people deal with them.
Brad pointed out that several people involved with the play have lived through similar scenarios to what they are portraying on stage, making it a deeply personal story for them.
Because the play is relatable, Brad believes it can be cathartic for those who watch it.
The power in the emotional relatability of “The Waverly Gallery” is a part of why the Actors’ Mission has persevered in making this play happen, even through a pandemic.
Now that they can finally bring this show to the stage, they are determined to do so in a way that stays safe and protects the health of everyone involved — from the actors to the audience.
The Actors’ Mission will be taking several precautions due to COVID-19. While still offering the customary meal before the show, all meals will be individually packed instead of the typical buffet style. Seating in the theater will be limited and socially distanced, and masks will be required during the performance. Special masks with the Actors’ Mission logo will be available for purchase at a low cost that will help raise money for the organization.
The cast and crew have been taking precautions as they prepare as well. The actors have worn masks for all their rehearsals, although they will not wear them during the actual performances. This makes it even more important for the audiences to wear their masks in order to protect the actors so they can continue to present the show.
These precautions are to ensure that everyone stays safe and healthy.
“We don’t want to be known for spreading anything but good theater,” Brad said.
“The Waverly Gallery” will be performed at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Oct. 18. Admission is free, although donations are welcomed, and a complimentary meal will be served one hour before each performance.
