GREEN RIVER — The Class 3a State Champion Green River Wolves women's swim team was honored by the Green River City Council during their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Because of COVID restrictions, only five members of the team and the three coaches were able to attend, according to a press release.
The team was presented with a banner. The Wolves' state title is the first since 1976 and is only the second state title for a girl’s fall sports team since the volleyball team won it all in 2010.
