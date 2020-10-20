SWEETWATER COUNTY — Halloween is coming quickly, and many in our community are already enjoying putting out spooky decorations, planning costumes, carving pumpkins, watching scary movies, and stocking up on candy. Local businesses and organizations are also busy preparing for the many Halloween events coming up.
But, like almost everything in 2020, Halloween could look a little different this year. Many things have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and thankfully Halloween doesn’t have to be one of them. Most of the Halloween events our community enjoys are still happening this year. However, several have made changes in order to adjust to the pandemic.
Here are the local Halloween events coming up and the information you need to know in order to plan out a fun, spooky, and safe holiday.
(Events are listed in order of when they’re happening. Most of the events are free, and those that aren’t have prices listed. COVID-19 precautions specified by the organizers of each event are explained.)
SATURDAY OCT. 24
Halloween Open House
Noon to 3 p.m. at the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
The Humane Society’s first monthly open house will be a Halloween open house. Adults and kids are welcome, and costumes are encouraged. The Humane Society will have candy and a drawing for a gift basket or two. Pictures of pets available for adoption will be displayed, and adoption applications will be available.
Masks are required inside, and everyone is asked to social distance.
Halloween Drive Thru
Noon to 3 p.m. at the Children’s Dental Center of Rock Springs, 1208 Hilltop Drive Suite 209.
The Children’s Dental Center loves Halloween and usually hosts a haunted house, but this year the center will offer a drive-thru event. There will be three stops to pick up treats, prizes, and a pumpkin to take home. Pumpkins will be limited, so arrive early. Costumes are encouraged.
OCT. 27-31
Grimm’s Fairy Tale Haunted House
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night at the Rock Springs High School, 1375 James Drive.
The high school Theater Department is bringing back its annual haunted house with a dark fairy tale theme. General admission is $6, express admission is $8, and a “bounce back” price for the same night is $3.
Everyone must have their temperature taken and wear a mask when inside the building at all times to follow the school’s COVID-19 guidelines.
FRIDAY OCT. 30
Halloween Cruise Thru and Haunted Garden
4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Drive around the “haunted” Dr. Pryich Healing Garden at the front of the hospital, then come to a temporary stop under the awning at the main entrance, where hospital staff will hand out goodie bags (while supplies last) to children in the vehicles.
In an effort to keep traffic moving smoothly and efficiently, the hospital asks everyone to plan a route that allows you to make a right-hand turn into the event at the hospital’s main entrance off College Drive, and to avoid Skyline Drive.
At no time should anyone leave their vehicle.
HALLOWEEN, SAT. OCT. 31
“Nun Too Fast” Halloween 5K run/walk
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. in the Rock Springs Smith’s parking lot, 2531 Foothill Blvd.
The Holy Spirit Parish is holding its 12th annual Halloween 5K. Costumes are welcome, and there will be door prizes and refreshments. The registration fee costs $20, and all proceeds benefit local Catholic youth.
Halloween Stroll
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Rock Springs.
The annual Halloween stroll through downtown is back. Everyone is encouraged to put on their costumes and walk through downtown to collect candy from participating businesses. Participants can bring their own bags or pick one up at 1st Bank, the Rock Springs Library, or the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Office.
Stop by the Rock Springs Historical Museum’s “Happy Halloween 2020” display during the stroll to take pictures and enjoy the music.
Head to Bunning Park during the stroll for games, a kids’ costume contest, prizes, and trick-or-treating from the Rock Springs Civic Center.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, not all merchants are able to participate this year. Organizers said please practice social distancing and added masks are strongly encouraged.
Trunk or Treat Parade
11 a.m. in the Green River Downtown Historic District.
Instead of Green River’s annual Trunk or Treat event, it will be hosting the first ever Trunk or Treat Parade to give kids the chance to get candy and local merchants the chance to promote their businesses. The parade will follow the usual downtown parade route beginning on Flaming Gorge Way and ending on Second South near the Maverik.
Trunk or Treat
Noon to 5 p.m. at Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac, 2200 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs.
The fourth annual Trunk or Treat at Whisler is back. Come in costume and get free candy.
Social distancing will be in place.
Drive Thru Trick-or-Treating
Noon to 10 p.m. at the Fire District No. 1 station at 3010 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Instead of doing its traditional haunted house this year, the fire department worked with Sweetwater County Public Health officials to select a safe Halloween celebration and decided to do a drive-thru event. Firefighters will still hand out their usual king-sized candy bars.
Participants should exit off College Drive at the traffic light and go to the front of the fire station, then drive around the station and use the front service road to exit back onto College Drive.
Social distancing and public health safety precautions will be in effect and utilized by all firefighters. Firefighters will be wearing masks along with other personal protective gear while handing out candy, and they ask that participants remain in their vehicles at all times while trick-or-treating.
Halloween Costume Parade
1 p.m. at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and The Villa, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River.
Walk in a parade through the parking lot to show off your costumes. Halloween goodie bags will be given at the end of the parade.
This event will follow all social distancing and infection control guidelines.
Trunk or Treat
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mansface Plaza, 520 Wilkes Suite 3B, Green River.
Enjoy a trunk or treat event as well as a photo booth for pets and children and a costume contest, hosted by The Groomers.
Grand Ole Halloween Party
4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive.
Hosted by the Sweetwater GOP, this event combines trick-or-treating with a meet and greet. Hot dogs, coffee, hot chocolate, and candy will be handed out, and Republican candidates running for office will be available to chat.
HALLOWEEN IS NOT CANCELED
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is encouraging Wyoming families to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos activities in a way that accommodates COVID-19 concerns while also offering fun and meaningful activities.
“While some adjustments are needed to help keep people safe this year due to the pandemic, there are still options available for enjoying these holidays,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH.
Recommendations for helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 in everyday life also apply to Halloween celebrations. These include precautions like physical distancing and using face coverings. If you are sick or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in holiday activities.
WDH is discouraging celebrations that are high risk, such as attending crowded indoor events and parties, especially indoor events that may include screaming, singing, or chanting.
Traditional trick-or-treating remains an option this year in Wyoming. According to Dr. Harrist, risk can be lowered when trick-or-treaters remain outside. Outdoor trunk or treat events are also considered relatively low-risk as long as participants avoid gathering in large groups.
WDH recommends not using costume masks as substitutes for cloth masks unless they are made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose without gaps around the face. It is also recommended that people not wear costume masks over cloth masks because it can be dangerous if the costume masks make it hard to breathe.
CELEBRATING CREATIVITY
An important part of Halloween is being able to adapt, transform, and be creative.
Learning to live through the pandemic has required all of these abilities.
This Halloween, celebrations can include extra appreciation for the ability humans have to keep enjoying life while adapting in order to be responsible and look out for one another.
