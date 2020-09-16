ROCK SPRINGS — Inside Connection, the pregnancy resource center in Rock Springs, holds a fundraising banquet every year. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 8th annual banquet will not be held in person. Instead, Inside Connection will host a virtual event.
The 2020 "Stay the Course" fundraiser will be livestreamed, and those who wish to be part of the event have several options.
"You can host your friends and family in your home, or go to a friend or family's home, or join a group at a church or a park, or you can join us in your own home," Inside Connection's website explains, adding: "It will be a great night of fellowship and fun!"
The featured speaker for the event is Victoria Robinson, an author, public speaker, television personality and former host of the radio show, "Real Talk with Victoria."
The "Stay the Course" fundraiser will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24. Those who wish to attend virtually should register by going to insideconnection.org and clicking on "Banquet Registration." Attending the fundraiser is free, but those who wish to donate can download the app "FriendsOfIC."
